Lok Sabha Passes Controversial G RAM G Bill Amongst Opposition Protests

The Lok Sabha approved the G RAM G Bill amid strong opposition protests, aiming to replace the MGNREGA with a new rural employment initiative. Union Minister Chouhan emphasized its necessity, while opposition figures like Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge denounced it as devastating for rural job guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:17 IST
In a heated session on Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the highly controversial G RAM G Bill, designed to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA scheme with an initiative promising 125 days of guaranteed rural employment annually. The session was marked by vociferous protests from opposition members.

Despite the uproar, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the bill, arguing that it was vital to address existing shortcomings in the current scheme. However, critics in the opposition, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed strong disapproval, vowing to continue their opposition beyond Parliament.

The opposition's dissent underscores the contentious nature of the bill, which they claim amounts to the "systematic murder" of a vital employment program, promising further nationwide protests against the legislation.

