Tragic Youth Altercation in Vasant Vihar: A Fatal Encounter

A fatal altercation in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, led to the stabbing death of 18-year-old Abhay. Police are investigating the incident, examining CCTV footage and resident statements to identify the perpetrators who fled the scene after the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:21 IST
Tragic Youth Altercation in Vasant Vihar: A Fatal Encounter
Abhay
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Thursday afternoon when a scuffle resulted in the death of an 18-year-old youth named Abhay. An altercation among three youths escalated, leading to Abhay being fatally stabbed in the chest, according to police reports.

A PCR call received at 1.23 pm alerted officials to the situation. Upon arrival, police learned that the two other individuals involved in the scuffle had fled the scene after the attack.

Abhay was promptly taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead upon arrival. To unravel the sequence of events, police have been examining the crime scene, gathering local residents' statements, and scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspects' movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

