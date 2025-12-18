Pharmacists Sentenced to 20 Years for Illegal Drug Operations
Two pharmacists, Pravin Waghela and Ramdas Nayak, received a 20-year prison sentence for involvement in illegal drug manufacturing and possession. Conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, the operation revealed vast quantities of drugs and precursor chemicals. The court emphasized the need for stringent laws to combat drug-related crimes in society.
A special court dedicated to narcotics cases has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to two pharmacists involved in a large-scale drug operation, citing the severe societal damage caused by drug abuse.
In its verdict, the court found Pravin Waghela and Ramdas Nayak guilty of conspiracy and illegal possession and production of significant quantities of psychotropic substances. Both have also been fined Rs 100,000 each.
The court underscored that given their pharmaceutical expertise, the accused were fully aware of the implications of their actions, highlighting the broader societal impact on health, family structures, and crime rates, thereby justifying the maximum penalty.
