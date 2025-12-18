Left Menu

Netherlands Decries U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges

The Netherlands has condemned U.S. sanctions placed on two judges from the International Criminal Court. Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel emphasized the importance of allowing international courts to operate without hindrance. The Netherlands, home to the ICC, reaffirms its support for the court and its personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:35 IST
Netherlands Decries U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands has voiced strong opposition to the United States' sanctions against two judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel.

Van Weel took to the social media platform X to assert that international courts and tribunals should be free from obstruction. He emphasized that such institutions must be allowed to fulfill their duties without interference.

The minister reiterated that the Netherlands, which hosts the ICC in The Hague, remains firmly supportive of the court and its staff, advocating for their autonomy and protection amid rising political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025