Netherlands Decries U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges

The Netherlands has voiced strong opposition to the United States' sanctions against two judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel.

Van Weel took to the social media platform X to assert that international courts and tribunals should be free from obstruction. He emphasized that such institutions must be allowed to fulfill their duties without interference.

The minister reiterated that the Netherlands, which hosts the ICC in The Hague, remains firmly supportive of the court and its staff, advocating for their autonomy and protection amid rising political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)