U.S. Department Plans Overhaul of Childhood Vaccine Schedule

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Safety is set to revamp its childhood vaccine schedule, proposing fewer shots, as reported by CNN. The department has yet to comment on the changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 07:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Safety is making headlines with its plan to overhaul the childhood vaccine schedule in the United States.

According to a CNN report released Thursday, the department aims to recommend fewer vaccine shots as part of this new strategy.

The department has not provided any comments regarding these proposed changes yet.

