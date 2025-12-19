U.S. Department Plans Overhaul of Childhood Vaccine Schedule
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Safety is set to revamp its childhood vaccine schedule, proposing fewer shots, as reported by CNN. The department has yet to comment on the changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 07:38 IST
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Safety is making headlines with its plan to overhaul the childhood vaccine schedule in the United States.
According to a CNN report released Thursday, the department aims to recommend fewer vaccine shots as part of this new strategy.
The department has not provided any comments regarding these proposed changes yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Department
- childhood vaccine
- schedule
- health
- safety
- overhaul
- shots
- CNN
- report
- changes
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Proposed MGNREGA Overhaul in India
Safety First: Northern Railway's Rigorous Inspection at Jammu
Delhi's Fire Safety Crackdown: Ensuring a Safer Festive Season
Construction Tragedy: Fatal Incident Raises Safety Concerns
Dr Jitendra Singh Defends SHANTI Bill, Stresses Safety, Sovereignty and Clean Energy