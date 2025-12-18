Clash Over VB-G RAM G Bill: A Legacy in Question

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, opposition parties vociferously opposed the VB-G RAM G Bill designed to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Opposition leaders argued that the bill was a move to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and alter the cornerstone rural employment scheme.

The government introduced the bill swiftly, prompting protests from parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, and DMK. They demanded it be examined by a parliamentary committee. Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan faced opposition from leaders seeking time for amendment proposals.

Critics of the bill highlighted the shift in cost-sharing dynamics from a 90:10 ratio to 60:40, burdening state finances. Moreover, the lack of consultation with state governments and potential impacts on the rural poor were called into question. Meanwhile, voices from BJP defended the bill, emphasizing measures to curb corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)