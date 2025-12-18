Left Menu

Clash Over VB-G RAM G Bill: A Legacy in Question

Several non-NDA parties have opposed the VB-G RAM G Bill, which aims to replace the 20-year-old MGNREG Act. The opposition argues that the bill undermines Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by removing his name and altering the rural employment scheme. Despite protests, the bill moved through parliament swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:36 IST
In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, opposition parties vociferously opposed the VB-G RAM G Bill designed to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Opposition leaders argued that the bill was a move to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and alter the cornerstone rural employment scheme.

The government introduced the bill swiftly, prompting protests from parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, and DMK. They demanded it be examined by a parliamentary committee. Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan faced opposition from leaders seeking time for amendment proposals.

Critics of the bill highlighted the shift in cost-sharing dynamics from a 90:10 ratio to 60:40, burdening state finances. Moreover, the lack of consultation with state governments and potential impacts on the rural poor were called into question. Meanwhile, voices from BJP defended the bill, emphasizing measures to curb corruption.

