Tragic Siege: Sudanese Camp Under Fire

In a disturbing revelation, over 1,000 civilians faced death in a Darfur camp after Sudan's paramilitary faction, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), laid siege in April. The U.N. Human Rights Office detailed the grim attack where roughly a third were summarily executed amid the occupation of the famine-hit Zamzam camp.

The RSF reportedly obstructed crucial supplies before the April 11-13 incident at the camp, housing nearly 500,000 fleeing conflict. Testimonies from survivors, captured in a July 2025 report, narrate horrors of killings, rape, and torture by RSF militants, emphasizing the deliberate targeting of civilians as potential war crimes.

Eyewitness accounts reveal chilling episodes, including one survivor's recount of eight people being shot in hiding. Although the RSF dismisses claims of civilian harm, their alleged acts continue in subsequent assaults, raising alarms over their sustained brutality against Sudanese populations.

