Tragic Siege: Sudanese Camp Under Fire

A U.N. report reveals over 1,000 civilians were killed in a Sudanese paramilitary group's assault on a displacement camp in Darfur, Sudan. The attack involved summary executions, with 319 people killed while fleeing. Interviews with survivors detail the violence and the RSF's impact on civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:19 IST
In a disturbing revelation, over 1,000 civilians faced death in a Darfur camp after Sudan's paramilitary faction, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), laid siege in April. The U.N. Human Rights Office detailed the grim attack where roughly a third were summarily executed amid the occupation of the famine-hit Zamzam camp.

The RSF reportedly obstructed crucial supplies before the April 11-13 incident at the camp, housing nearly 500,000 fleeing conflict. Testimonies from survivors, captured in a July 2025 report, narrate horrors of killings, rape, and torture by RSF militants, emphasizing the deliberate targeting of civilians as potential war crimes.

Eyewitness accounts reveal chilling episodes, including one survivor's recount of eight people being shot in hiding. Although the RSF dismisses claims of civilian harm, their alleged acts continue in subsequent assaults, raising alarms over their sustained brutality against Sudanese populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

