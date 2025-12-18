Maharashtra Land Scandal: Tehsildar Under Fire, Forged Signatures Allegations Surface
Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has issued a show-cause notice to suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole over a controversial land sale involving Deputy CM's son, Parth Pawar. Bawankule asserts there is no political shielding in the investigation, and police custody for the accused affirms this. Parth Pawar denies involvement, attributing forged signatures to miscreants.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that a show-cause notice has been served to the suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole concerning the Mundhwa land deal case. Yeole is accused of enabling the sale of government land worth Rs 1800 crore to a firm that includes Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, as a partner.
Bawankule emphasized that Yeole's actions were inexcusable and assured that the case is being pursued without any political interference. He reiterated that if political protecction was a factor, the accused wouldn't face lengthy police custody. The revenue department has moved to cancel the sale deed, with a decision pending in court.
Meanwhile, Parth Pawar has written to Pune police's Economic Offences Wing, claiming his signatures were forged in documents related to the case. He suggested that these documents are part of a plot by antisocial elements. This controversy follows RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar's revelation of letters allegedly signed by Pawar.
