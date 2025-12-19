Left Menu

New Employment Bill Stirs Parliament Protests

Parliament approved the VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing MGNREGA and ensuring 125 days of wage employment annually. Passed amid opposition protests over omitting 'Mahatma Gandhi' from the scheme's name, the Bill faces criticism for state financial burdens. The government defends it as necessary to correct past inefficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:48 IST
New Employment Bill Stirs Parliament Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, a replacement of the MGNREGA, ensuring 125 days of wage employment each year. The decision was met with fierce opposition protests centered around the omission of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the new scheme.

Passed by the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha amidst vocal objections, opposition members criticized the financial pressures imposed on states by the new legislation. The opposition demanded the Bill's withdrawal and sent it for further scrutiny by a parliamentary panel, staging a walkout and a dharna in protest.

Defending the Bill, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the previous UPA government of corruption under MGNREGA, asserting that the new legislation addresses these flaws. Chouhan condemned the opposition for allegedly misusing Gandhi's ideals for political advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025