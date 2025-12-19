Controversial VB-G RAM G Bill Sparks Heated Debates in Parliament

On Thursday, opposition MPs called for the contentious VB-G RAM G Bill to be reviewed by a parliamentary committee, citing concerns over transparency and governance. The Bill, aimed at transforming rural employment schemes, has drawn criticism for its alleged anti-poor initiatives.

During the parliamentary debate, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh questioned the government's motives behind altering the name of the Act, suggesting ideological biases against venerable figures such as Mahatma Gandhi. Critics argue the Bill adopts a top-down planning approach detrimental to the grassroots concept of Gram Swaraj.

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi labeled the legislation as anti-worker and expressed fears that it could overburden states financially. Meanwhile, IUML's Haris Beeran criticized the Bill for potentially halting employment opportunities during peak agricultural periods, calling it a political maneuver rather than a governance necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)