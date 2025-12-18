Controversial Bill Sparks Debate Over Rural Employment Scheme Revamp

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, opposition members launched a scathing attack on the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill. The legislation, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), was denounced as 'unconstitutional' and a regressive move by shifting from a demand-driven scheme to a bureaucrat-controlled model.

BRS member Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju highlighted the shortcomings of the bill, noting its impact on state funding and criticizing the name change from Mahatma Gandhi. Others, like CPI-M member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya, emphasized that this change undermines the constitutional recognition of the right to work and shifts unnecessary burdens onto state governments.

Several members, including Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan and Ramji Lal Suman, echoed concerns about the implications of this shift, particularly for states with weaker economies. They criticized the government's approach and its potential to disenfranchise rural populations, arguing for reconsideration in favor of a system that genuinely supports rural employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)