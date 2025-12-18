Empathy Over Enforcement: India’s Approach to Overseas Deportations

The issue of deporting illegal Indian immigrants from the United States has caught the attention of a parliamentary panel, urging the government to approach such matters with greater empathy. The Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged these concerns while outlining the deportation protocols.

The panel's report, presented in Parliament, titled 'Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations...', underscores humanitarian concerns amidst the prevailing international obligations. It emphasizes the need for reintegration programs for returning migrants and highlights instances of fraud affecting Indian job seekers abroad.

Despite acknowledging the government's responsibility to reintegrate citizens, the panel calls for coordinated efforts between the central and state governments. Meanwhile, changes impacting the conversion from PIO to OCI cards are set with a deadline of December 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)