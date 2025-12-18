Left Menu

Empathy Over Enforcement: India’s Approach to Overseas Deportations

A parliamentary panel has urged the Indian government to address the deportation of illegal immigrants more empathetically. The panel's report, presented in Parliament, highlights humanitarian concerns and calls for reintegration programs. The Ministry of External Affairs acknowledges deportations are guided by international norms and the need to uphold human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:49 IST
Empathy Over Enforcement: India’s Approach to Overseas Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The issue of deporting illegal Indian immigrants from the United States has caught the attention of a parliamentary panel, urging the government to approach such matters with greater empathy. The Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged these concerns while outlining the deportation protocols.

The panel's report, presented in Parliament, titled 'Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations...', underscores humanitarian concerns amidst the prevailing international obligations. It emphasizes the need for reintegration programs for returning migrants and highlights instances of fraud affecting Indian job seekers abroad.

Despite acknowledging the government's responsibility to reintegrate citizens, the panel calls for coordinated efforts between the central and state governments. Meanwhile, changes impacting the conversion from PIO to OCI cards are set with a deadline of December 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025