Tragedy in Faridabad: Competition Visit Turns into Assault Nightmare
A 23-year-old woman shooter, in Faridabad for a competition, reported being raped by an acquaintance at a hotel. After the alleged assault, she locked the accused in a room and contacted the police. Three individuals, including her friend, have been arrested and taken into custody.
A visit to Faridabad for a competition spiraled into a nightmare for a 23-year-old woman shooter, who has accused an acquaintance of raping her in a hotel. The incident reportedly occurred on a Wednesday evening, following a party organized in one of the hotel rooms.
Police reports reveal that the victim was in Faridabad with a friend, and after the day's events, they invited Gaurav, an acquaintance, and his friend Satendra, to join them. Plans to stay overnight at the hotel led to the horrific incident, said officials.
In an act of courage, the victim trapped the alleged perpetrator in the room and alerted the authorities, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The accused were presented in a city court and have since been remanded to judicial custody.
