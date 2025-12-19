Left Menu

Blood Bank Scandal: Officials Suspended in Madhya Pradesh HIV Transmission Case

Madhya Pradesh has suspended key officials at a Satna district hospital after six children tested HIV positive following infected blood transfusions. This action came after an investigation by the state's health department. The suspended include the blood bank in-charge and two lab technicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 08:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh has taken decisive action by suspending the in-charge of a blood bank and two laboratory technicians after an investigation revealed that six children contracted HIV due to infected blood transfusions at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Hospital in Satna district.

The decision followed a preliminary report from a committee established by the Public Health and Family Welfare Department. This committee was tasked with investigating the transfusion incident from earlier this year, as stated by a senior official.

Dr. Devendra Patel along with lab technicians Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey faced suspension. Additionally, a show-cause notice was served to Manoj Shukla, a former civil surgeon, demanding an explanation, with a warning of strict action if found unsatisfactory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

