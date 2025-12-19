Delhi Succeeds in Curbing Vehicular Pollution with GRAP-4

The Delhi government has reported a significant drop in vehicular movement following strict enforcement of GRAP-4, as anti-pollution measures intensify in the city. The observance of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms by the public has been noted as an encouraging development in the fight against pollution.

In light of the rising air pollution levels, a comprehensive monitoring exercise was carried out on Thursday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed feedback from her cabinet and other departments, recognizing the positive impact of the measures implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan.

Over 210 enforcement teams, including those from the Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Transport Department, conducted rigorous inspections, leading to the issuance of 3,746 challans for non-compliance with PUC certificates. The government's persisting vigilance aims to reduce vehicular emissions and protect public health.

