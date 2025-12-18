EU Trade Deal Faces Resistance: Farmers Rally Against Mercosur Agreement

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pressed EU leaders to endorse a controversial free trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur. However, France's Emmanuel Macron maintained objections, citing issues that need resolution before the pact is finalized. The agreement, 25 years in the pipeline, aims to be the EU's largest in terms of tariff reductions.

Advocates like Germany and Spain argue the deal would boost exports challenged by U.S. tariffs and decrease EU reliance on Chinese minerals. "This trade deal is critical for Europe to gain geopolitical strength," Sanchez asserted. Yet, concerns persist over potential market saturation with inexpensive commodities.

The issue provoked mass protests by farmers in Brussels, leading to clashes with police. President Ursula von der Leyen plans to advance the pact with Mercosur, but resistance remains, particularly from France, Italy, Poland, and Hungary, due to fears of adverse effects on local agriculture.

