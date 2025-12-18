EU Trade Deal Faces Resistance: Farmers Rally Against Mercosur Agreement
Germany and Spain urge EU support for a trade pact with Mercosur, facing opposition led by France. While some see it as a way to counterbalance U.S. tariffs and reduce reliance on China, others fear negative impacts on European agriculture. Protests highlight divisions among EU nations.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pressed EU leaders to endorse a controversial free trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur. However, France's Emmanuel Macron maintained objections, citing issues that need resolution before the pact is finalized. The agreement, 25 years in the pipeline, aims to be the EU's largest in terms of tariff reductions.
Advocates like Germany and Spain argue the deal would boost exports challenged by U.S. tariffs and decrease EU reliance on Chinese minerals. "This trade deal is critical for Europe to gain geopolitical strength," Sanchez asserted. Yet, concerns persist over potential market saturation with inexpensive commodities.
The issue provoked mass protests by farmers in Brussels, leading to clashes with police. President Ursula von der Leyen plans to advance the pact with Mercosur, but resistance remains, particularly from France, Italy, Poland, and Hungary, due to fears of adverse effects on local agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- trade deal
- Mercosur
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- agriculture
- tariffs
- farmers
- protests
ALSO READ
Germany to Release Russian Bank Assets in Support of Ukraine
Finalissima Face-Off: Spain vs. Argentina in Qatar
Financial Moves: New Regulations, Strategic Listings, and Germany's Investment Push
Agriculture Minister Criticizes Opposition's Uproar Over Employment Bill
McCain Foods India Honoured with FICCI Sustainable Agriculture Recognition