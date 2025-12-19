Household Finance: Insights from the ISB-NBER Conference
The ISB-NBER conference on 'Household Finance across the Lifecycle' convened experts in Hyderabad to explore pivotal aspects of household financial behavior. The two-day event emphasized research on finance topics, impacting policy and practice in India. Esteemed economists like Raghuram Rajan contributed valuable insights throughout the conference.
The recently concluded ISB-NBER conference in Hyderabad served as a significant platform for addressing pivotal issues concerning household financial behavior. Held on the theme 'Household Finance across the Lifecycle,' the event attracted leading economists and global experts.
The conference highlighted various crucial topics, including household consumption and savings, inflation's impact on portfolios, health, and deposit insurance's role in financial stability. Eminent speakers like Raghuram Rajan and Viral V. Acharya offered insights, potentially influencing policy in a rapidly changing economy.
ISB Associate Professor Shilpa Aggarwal noted the conference's significance in examining financial decision-making across life stages. She emphasized the event's contribution to strengthening household financial resilience and its importance for policy and practical application in India.
