Lok Sabha Winter Session: Milestones and Political Debates
The Lok Sabha Winter Session ended with significant legislative actions, including the repeal of the MNREGA and introduction of private participation in the nuclear sector. Productive discussions covered election reforms and Vande Matram anniversary. Various bills were passed, highlighting the session's impact on Indian legislation.
The Lok Sabha wrapped up its Winter Session, concluding 19 days of intense parliamentary activity. During this period, crucial legislative measures were passed, including the repeal of the 20-year-old MNREGA and a bill to open the civil nuclear sector to private investment.
Significant debates unfolded in the House, with discussions on the 150th anniversary of Vande Matram taking center stage. Additionally, election reforms were a hot topic, capturing 13 hours of the session and engaging 63 members in the process.
Among the seven bills passed, noteworthy ones included the raising of foreign direct investment in insurance to 100% and the VB-G RAM G Bill for enhanced job creation in rural areas. The session concluded on a note of high productivity with Lok Sabha achieving a 111% performance rate.
