Left Menu

Lok Sabha Winter Session: Milestones and Political Debates

The Lok Sabha Winter Session ended with significant legislative actions, including the repeal of the MNREGA and introduction of private participation in the nuclear sector. Productive discussions covered election reforms and Vande Matram anniversary. Various bills were passed, highlighting the session's impact on Indian legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:22 IST
Lok Sabha Winter Session: Milestones and Political Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha wrapped up its Winter Session, concluding 19 days of intense parliamentary activity. During this period, crucial legislative measures were passed, including the repeal of the 20-year-old MNREGA and a bill to open the civil nuclear sector to private investment.

Significant debates unfolded in the House, with discussions on the 150th anniversary of Vande Matram taking center stage. Additionally, election reforms were a hot topic, capturing 13 hours of the session and engaging 63 members in the process.

Among the seven bills passed, noteworthy ones included the raising of foreign direct investment in insurance to 100% and the VB-G RAM G Bill for enhanced job creation in rural areas. The session concluded on a note of high productivity with Lok Sabha achieving a 111% performance rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025