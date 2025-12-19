Left Menu

Odisha Farmers Demand Swift Paddy Procurement Amid Peaceful Bandh

Farmers in Odisha's Sambalpur district held a peaceful bandh demanding faster paddy procurement. Organized by the Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan, the bandh saw widespread community support. Despite exemptions for essential services, participants urged government action on procurement inefficiencies to prevent future unrest.

Normal activities in Odisha's Sambalpur district came to a standstill on Friday as farmers organized a dawn-to-dusk bandh, demanding expedited paddy procurement. The protest, led by the Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan, an apex farmers' body, proceeded without incident, local police confirmed.

Farmers approached government offices with folded hands, seeking support for their cause. Agitator Prafulla Swain commended the cooperation among the local population and officials. The bandh led to the closure of government and private offices, banks, and commercial establishments, while maintaining emergency and vehicular movements.

Despite the bandh's impact in rural areas, major transportation routes such as national highways and railways remained unaffected. Co-convener Ashok Pradhan stated the bandh had overwhelming community backing and warned of further action if government demands were unmet. Meanwhile, District Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar's visit to paddy procurement centres indicated procurement improvements compared to previous years.

