Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Ex-Servicemen

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer emphasized the state's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by ex-servicemen. Speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day event, he praised the Indian Armed Forces and highlighted initiatives aimed at supporting veterans through welfare measures and felicitating families of martyrs and achievers.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer underscored the state's dedication to resolving the issues of ex-servicemen during the Armed Forces Flag Day programme at Lok Bhavan's Durbar Hall.

As the chief guest, Governor Nazeer commended the Indian Armed Forces for their valor and professionalism, reiterating the government's commitment to improving the welfare of veterans.

The Governor also unveiled 'Margadarsi', a resource outlining support measures for ex-servicemen, and honored families of martyrs and distinguished award recipients, illustrating the state's focus on veteran welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

