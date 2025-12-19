Pregnant Woman's Assault Sparks Police Accountability Debate

An incident involving the alleged assault of a pregnant woman by a police officer in Kochi has sparked public and political outrage. The accused, Prathap Chandran K J, was suspended after CCTV footage of the June 2024 event surfaced, displaying him slapping Shymol N J, who sought police assistance regarding her husband's custody.

The suspension order, issued by the Inspector General of Police, came as multiple allegations emerged against Chandran, including claims from another victim, Rineesh, of unjustified assault. Chandran, serving as SHO of Aroor police station, faces calls for dismissal as more details arise.

Politically, the Congress party has seized the opportunity to criticize the state government's handling of policing, staging protests and demanding action. This incident raises broader questions about police accountability and treatment of women in Kerala.

