Pregnant Woman's Assault Sparks Police Accountability Debate
A police officer in Kochi has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman, Shymol N J, captured on CCTV. The incident, which occurred in 2024, has prompted legal action and political protests, highlighting issues in Kerala's policing policies.
An incident involving the alleged assault of a pregnant woman by a police officer in Kochi has sparked public and political outrage. The accused, Prathap Chandran K J, was suspended after CCTV footage of the June 2024 event surfaced, displaying him slapping Shymol N J, who sought police assistance regarding her husband's custody.
The suspension order, issued by the Inspector General of Police, came as multiple allegations emerged against Chandran, including claims from another victim, Rineesh, of unjustified assault. Chandran, serving as SHO of Aroor police station, faces calls for dismissal as more details arise.
Politically, the Congress party has seized the opportunity to criticize the state government's handling of policing, staging protests and demanding action. This incident raises broader questions about police accountability and treatment of women in Kerala.
