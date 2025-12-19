Kerala High Court Reviews Convicts' Appeals in High-Profile Actress Assault Case

The Kerala High Court has taken up the appeals from two of the six convicts in the 2017 actress assault case on Friday, which notably saw actor Dileep acquitted. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas admitted appeals from Pradeep and Saleem H. Their 20-year sentence is now under judicial review.

The convicts seek a suspension of their sentences while the appeals are pending. The prosecution has been granted time to file objections, with the court date set for further hearing on February 4, 2026.

In December, the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court sentenced four others, including Pulsar Suni, to 20 years for gang rape. The assault that involved forcing control of the victim's car for two hours shocked the region profoundly.

(With inputs from agencies.)