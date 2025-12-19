Mob Lynching Tragedy in Kerala: A Chhattisgarh Man's Fatal Encounter
Five people have been arrested for allegedly lynching a Chhattisgarh native, Ramnarayan Bhayar, on suspicion of theft near Walayar, Kerala. Initially mistaken as a Jharkhand native, Bhayar had come to Kerala seeking work. The victim succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack. A police investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded near Walayar, Kerala, where five individuals were arrested for allegedly beating a Chhattisgarh native, Ramnarayan Bhayar, to death on suspicion of theft, police reported.
The Walayar police station confirmed the arrests late Thursday night. According to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the suspects have been charged with murder and were remanded to judicial custody on Friday.
Bhayar had recently arrived in Kerala looking for employment. His relative recounted that he was unfamiliar with the area and inadvertently wandered to the crime scene. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to piece together the events leading to the fatal outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Gold Heist: ED to Launch Money Laundering Investigation
Real Estate Giants Under ED Scrutiny: Rs 80 Crore Assets Seized Amidst Fraud Investigation
Illegal Cough Syrup Racket: Political Accusations and Investigations in Uttar Pradesh
Suspect Sought in Brown University and MIT Murder Link Investigation
Tragedy at KISS: Odisha's Tribal Student Murder Under Investigation