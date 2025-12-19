Left Menu

Mob Lynching Tragedy in Kerala: A Chhattisgarh Man's Fatal Encounter

Five people have been arrested for allegedly lynching a Chhattisgarh native, Ramnarayan Bhayar, on suspicion of theft near Walayar, Kerala. Initially mistaken as a Jharkhand native, Bhayar had come to Kerala seeking work. The victim succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:29 IST
A tragic incident unfolded near Walayar, Kerala, where five individuals were arrested for allegedly beating a Chhattisgarh native, Ramnarayan Bhayar, to death on suspicion of theft, police reported.

The Walayar police station confirmed the arrests late Thursday night. According to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the suspects have been charged with murder and were remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

Bhayar had recently arrived in Kerala looking for employment. His relative recounted that he was unfamiliar with the area and inadvertently wandered to the crime scene. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to piece together the events leading to the fatal outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

