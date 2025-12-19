Mob Lynching Tragedy in Kerala: A Chhattisgarh Man's Fatal Encounter

A tragic incident unfolded near Walayar, Kerala, where five individuals were arrested for allegedly beating a Chhattisgarh native, Ramnarayan Bhayar, to death on suspicion of theft, police reported.

The Walayar police station confirmed the arrests late Thursday night. According to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the suspects have been charged with murder and were remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

Bhayar had recently arrived in Kerala looking for employment. His relative recounted that he was unfamiliar with the area and inadvertently wandered to the crime scene. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to piece together the events leading to the fatal outcome.

