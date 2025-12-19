Landmark Verdict: German Court Jails Man for Drugging and Assaulting Wife
A German court has sentenced 61-year-old Fernando P. to 8-1/2 years for drugging and sexually assaulting his wife, while posting videos online. This case has been compared to a similar French trial, highlighting ongoing legal reforms regarding consent in Europe.
A German court sentenced a man identified as Fernando P. to 8-1/2 years in prison for drugging, sexually assaulting his wife, and posting videos of the assaults online.
This case has drawn parallels to a high-profile French trial involving Dominique Pelicot, who received 20 years for similar crimes, prompting legal reforms.
Germany's 2016 rape law reform aimed at easing prosecution, but some activists argue it lacks a complete consent-based framework when compared to newer European standards.
