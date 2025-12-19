Landmark Verdict: German Court Jails Man for Drugging and Assaulting Wife

A German court sentenced a man identified as Fernando P. to 8-1/2 years in prison for drugging, sexually assaulting his wife, and posting videos of the assaults online.

This case has drawn parallels to a high-profile French trial involving Dominique Pelicot, who received 20 years for similar crimes, prompting legal reforms.

Germany's 2016 rape law reform aimed at easing prosecution, but some activists argue it lacks a complete consent-based framework when compared to newer European standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)