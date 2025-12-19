ICGS Amulya Sets Sail: A New Era for India's Maritime Security
ICGS Amulya, a new Adamya-class fast patrol vessel, joins the Indian Coast Guard to enhance security along the eastern seaboard. The vessel underscores India's defense self-reliance, equipped for diverse maritime missions, and aligns with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. It enhances coastal surveillance and operational readiness.
In a significant boost to India's maritime security, the Indian Coast Guard has commissioned the ICGS Amulya, the third ship in the Adamya-class fast patrol vessels. The vessel will primarily safeguard the eastern seaboard, undertaking missions such as surveillance and anti-smuggling operations.
ICGS Amulya exemplifies India's commitment to self-reliance in defense, incorporating over 60% indigenous components. Designed by Goa Shipyard Limited, this 51-meter Fast Patrol Vessel aligns with India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' policies.
The advanced ship features modern technology, including an Integrated Bridge System and Automated Power Management, ensuring enhanced performance at sea. ICGS Amulya will operate from Paradip, Odisha, aiding the strategic expansion of the Coast Guard's capabilities in the region.
