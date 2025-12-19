UK Foreign Office Hacked: Chinese Hackers Suspected

The UK Foreign Office was reportedly targeted by suspected Chinese hackers, according to information from media reports. A group known as Storm-1849, affiliated with China, allegedly accessed sensitive documents and visa details stored on the Foreign Office's servers.

UK Trade Minister Chris Bryant highlighted in an interview with 'Sky News' that while the hack happened, the responsible party remains unclear. However, the government acted promptly to secure the systems. He noted that although speculation exists, the risk to individuals is low.

The breach has sparked criticism from the Opposition Conservative Party, accusing the Labour government of failing to defend national security. Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, criticized their handling of China's interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)