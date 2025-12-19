Left Menu

Truce Talks in Lebanon: Facing the Hezbollah Dilemma

The Hezbollah-Israel truce committee in Lebanon is working to return displaced civilians home as part of efforts to prevent renewed conflict. Discussions include economic reconstruction and disarmament of Hezbollah. Both sides stress political and economic progress as key to lasting peace and stability.

19-12-2025
Truce Talks in Lebanon: Facing the Hezbollah Dilemma
The committee managing the fragile Hezbollah-Israel truce in Lebanon has turned its attention to critical civilian matters, focusing on the resettlement of displaced people to avoid further conflict. Following U.S. initiatives to extend dialogue beyond a 2024 ceasefire, Israel is urging Lebanon to adhere to Hezbollah's disarmament commitments, warning of unilateral actions if progress stalls.

In the coastal town of Naqoura, participants outlined strategies for safe civilian returns post the 2023-24 war, while also planning economic regeneration efforts, according to the U.S. Embassy. Discussions also covered limiting armaments south of the Litani River and increased Lebanese army presence in Hezbollah-dominated regions.

Lebanese and Israeli representatives highlight lasting political and economic reforms as crucial for security and prosperity in the region. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed the importance of returning residents to border areas, while future committee meetings, starting January 7, seek to further these goals despite the longstanding enmity between Lebanon and Israel.

