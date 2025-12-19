Scindia Calls for Value-Chain Reform at High-Level NE Handloom, Craft Task Force

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, participated today in a High-Level Task Force meeting on Handlooms and Handicrafts, convened by Nagaland Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio. The meeting brought together central and state representatives to craft a unified strategy for revitalising the North East’s traditional craft and weaving sectors.

Also in attendance were:

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State, MDoNER

Smt. Nandita Garlosa, Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam

Sh. F. Rodingliana, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Mizoram

Senior officials from Manipur, the Ministry of Textiles, and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

Cluster-Based Development Model at the Core

The meeting focused on a cluster-based development approach to build and strengthen the entire value chain for handloom and handicraft artisans across the Northeast. The proposed model includes:

Skill upgradation through master craftsman-led training

Quality assurance, including testing and certification services

Promotion of sustainable natural fibres and natural dyes

Integration with e-commerce platforms to expand domestic and export reach

The objective is to ensure artisans not only preserve their craft traditions but also enjoy sustainable, remunerative livelihoods.

Scindia: Start with One Product, Build a Demonstrable Model

Shri Scindia emphasised that the Ministry of Textiles must take strategic leadership and develop a clear, outcome-oriented structure. He proposed beginning with one handloom and one handicraft product to demonstrate success before scaling up.

The focus, he said, must begin with identifying artisans within each handloom or handicraft cluster to create deeply rooted, targeted interventions.

Market-Backward Planning: Aligning Production with Demand

A key recommendation was that artisans’ production processes must align with market demand, rather than supply driving the market. This includes:

Ensuring product differentiation

Integrating buyers and markets directly into the value chain

Identifying tailored interventions required from the Centre, State Governments, MDoNER, Ministry of Textiles, and private partners

By anchoring design, production, and pricing to market needs, stakeholders aim to elevate the region’s traditional crafts to globally competitive standards.

On-Ground Support: Resource Personnel and Buyer Representatives

The Task Force stressed the need for cluster-level handholding, proposing:

Deployment of one handloom and one handicraft resource person per cluster

Presence of a buyer representative on site to guide production based on market trends

This is expected to improve production quality, ensure timely delivery, and maximise value realisation.

Ensuring Long-Term Impact on Artisan Incomes

Shri Scindia underscored the long-term vision of the initiative, noting:

“By bringing all stakeholders into the value chain, we will be able to see, over the next 2–3 years, how the income of artisans grows. The key question is what impact our interventions will have on the weavers.”

He stressed that:

Handlooms and handicrafts are India’s artistic heritage and cultural wealth

Handcrafted goods now command unprecedented global value, comparable to luxury items

The nation must not only preserve this heritage but make it financially rewarding for artisans

A Unified Path Ahead

The meeting marked a significant step toward creating a cohesive, multidisciplinary framework to uplift the livelihoods of handloom weavers and craft artisans across the Northeast. With stakeholder alignment and strong institutional support, the Task Force aims to build a resilient, market-integrated value chain that safeguards tradition while enabling economic growth.