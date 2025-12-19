Scindia Calls for Value-Chain Reform at High-Level NE Handloom, Craft Task Force
The meeting brought together central and state representatives to craft a unified strategy for revitalising the North East’s traditional craft and weaving sectors.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, participated today in a High-Level Task Force meeting on Handlooms and Handicrafts, convened by Nagaland Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio. The meeting brought together central and state representatives to craft a unified strategy for revitalising the North East’s traditional craft and weaving sectors.
Also in attendance were:
-
Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State, MDoNER
-
Smt. Nandita Garlosa, Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam
-
Sh. F. Rodingliana, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Mizoram
-
Senior officials from Manipur, the Ministry of Textiles, and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
Cluster-Based Development Model at the Core
The meeting focused on a cluster-based development approach to build and strengthen the entire value chain for handloom and handicraft artisans across the Northeast. The proposed model includes:
-
Skill upgradation through master craftsman-led training
-
Quality assurance, including testing and certification services
-
Promotion of sustainable natural fibres and natural dyes
-
Integration with e-commerce platforms to expand domestic and export reach
The objective is to ensure artisans not only preserve their craft traditions but also enjoy sustainable, remunerative livelihoods.
Scindia: Start with One Product, Build a Demonstrable Model
Shri Scindia emphasised that the Ministry of Textiles must take strategic leadership and develop a clear, outcome-oriented structure. He proposed beginning with one handloom and one handicraft product to demonstrate success before scaling up.
The focus, he said, must begin with identifying artisans within each handloom or handicraft cluster to create deeply rooted, targeted interventions.
Market-Backward Planning: Aligning Production with Demand
A key recommendation was that artisans’ production processes must align with market demand, rather than supply driving the market. This includes:
-
Ensuring product differentiation
-
Integrating buyers and markets directly into the value chain
-
Identifying tailored interventions required from the Centre, State Governments, MDoNER, Ministry of Textiles, and private partners
By anchoring design, production, and pricing to market needs, stakeholders aim to elevate the region’s traditional crafts to globally competitive standards.
On-Ground Support: Resource Personnel and Buyer Representatives
The Task Force stressed the need for cluster-level handholding, proposing:
-
Deployment of one handloom and one handicraft resource person per cluster
-
Presence of a buyer representative on site to guide production based on market trends
This is expected to improve production quality, ensure timely delivery, and maximise value realisation.
Ensuring Long-Term Impact on Artisan Incomes
Shri Scindia underscored the long-term vision of the initiative, noting:
“By bringing all stakeholders into the value chain, we will be able to see, over the next 2–3 years, how the income of artisans grows. The key question is what impact our interventions will have on the weavers.”
He stressed that:
-
Handlooms and handicrafts are India’s artistic heritage and cultural wealth
-
Handcrafted goods now command unprecedented global value, comparable to luxury items
-
The nation must not only preserve this heritage but make it financially rewarding for artisans
A Unified Path Ahead
The meeting marked a significant step toward creating a cohesive, multidisciplinary framework to uplift the livelihoods of handloom weavers and craft artisans across the Northeast. With stakeholder alignment and strong institutional support, the Task Force aims to build a resilient, market-integrated value chain that safeguards tradition while enabling economic growth.