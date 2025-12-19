NAPA Condemns Forced Conversion of Hindu Girls in Pakistan

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced strong condemnation against the recent abduction and forced conversion of three Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh province. The organization demands immediate rescue efforts and legal action against those involved in this distressing episode.

NAPA revealed that the girls, named Saneha Kolhi, Meena Kolhi, and Sanam Meghwar, were reportedly kidnapped and coerced into converting to Islam within a span of just five days. The incident sheds light on the ongoing insecurity and persecution faced by minorities, particularly Hindus, in the region.

Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal criticized the lack of law enforcement and inadequate protection of human rights in Pakistan. He pointed out the recurring incidents of forced conversions and marriages of minority girls, urging international human rights organizations to continuously monitor the situation and ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)