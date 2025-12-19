Left Menu

NAPA Condemns Forced Conversion of Hindu Girls in Pakistan

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) condemned the abduction and forced conversion of three Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh. NAPA highlighted the insecurity faced by religious minorities, urging international intervention and demanding strict action against perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:57 IST
NAPA Condemns Forced Conversion of Hindu Girls in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced strong condemnation against the recent abduction and forced conversion of three Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh province. The organization demands immediate rescue efforts and legal action against those involved in this distressing episode.

NAPA revealed that the girls, named Saneha Kolhi, Meena Kolhi, and Sanam Meghwar, were reportedly kidnapped and coerced into converting to Islam within a span of just five days. The incident sheds light on the ongoing insecurity and persecution faced by minorities, particularly Hindus, in the region.

Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal criticized the lack of law enforcement and inadequate protection of human rights in Pakistan. He pointed out the recurring incidents of forced conversions and marriages of minority girls, urging international human rights organizations to continuously monitor the situation and ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025