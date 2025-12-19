Tragedy Strikes: Woman Hacks Drunkard Husband to Death in Jharkhand

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, 27-year-old Kiran Oraon allegedly killed her husband, Ashok Oraon, with an axe. The murder took place at their home on Friday, as confirmed by local police.

Ashok Oraon, described as a habitual drunkard by Officer-in-Charge Kailash Kumar, had a history of assaulting his wife. His repeated violent behavior forced Kiran to leave their home several times for her parents' residence.

On Friday, under the influence of alcohol, Ashok reportedly attempted to attack Kiran, prompting her to retaliate with the fatal axe strike. Police have seized the weapon, and an investigation is ongoing.

