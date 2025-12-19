Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Woman Hacks Drunkard Husband to Death in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a 27-year-old woman, Kiran Oraon, allegedly killed her husband, Ashok Oraon, with an axe. Ashok, known for his habitual drunkenness, frequently assaulted Kiran, prompting her to leave him multiple times. During a confrontation, Kiran attacked Ashok, resulting in his death. The incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Woman Hacks Drunkard Husband to Death in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, 27-year-old Kiran Oraon allegedly killed her husband, Ashok Oraon, with an axe. The murder took place at their home on Friday, as confirmed by local police.

Ashok Oraon, described as a habitual drunkard by Officer-in-Charge Kailash Kumar, had a history of assaulting his wife. His repeated violent behavior forced Kiran to leave their home several times for her parents' residence.

On Friday, under the influence of alcohol, Ashok reportedly attempted to attack Kiran, prompting her to retaliate with the fatal axe strike. Police have seized the weapon, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025