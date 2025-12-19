Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Elections: Ensuring Smooth Polls

Maharashtra gears up for its municipal elections next month, with State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare issuing directives to guarantee a smooth electoral process. In a virtual conference, he urged authorities to deploy adequate flying squads to enforce the Model Code of Conduct effectively.

He emphasized equipping election officers' offices and called for meticulous planning to facilitate easy voting. Waghmare highlighted the need for close coordination with the police to maintain law and order throughout the elections.

During the meeting, detailed preparations were discussed, ensuring sufficient manpower and resources. Voting is set for January 15, with results expected the following day, as the state aims to uphold transparency and efficiency in its electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)