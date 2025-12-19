Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Municipal Elections: Ensuring Smooth Polls

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has directed authorities to deploy flying squads for upcoming municipal elections, ensuring smooth conduct and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. Adequate facilities and strict planning were emphasized during a preparatory meeting with state officials, aligning efforts for effective election administration.

Maharashtra gears up for its municipal elections next month, with State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare issuing directives to guarantee a smooth electoral process. In a virtual conference, he urged authorities to deploy adequate flying squads to enforce the Model Code of Conduct effectively.

He emphasized equipping election officers' offices and called for meticulous planning to facilitate easy voting. Waghmare highlighted the need for close coordination with the police to maintain law and order throughout the elections.

During the meeting, detailed preparations were discussed, ensuring sufficient manpower and resources. Voting is set for January 15, with results expected the following day, as the state aims to uphold transparency and efficiency in its electoral process.

