Jammu and Kashmir Accelerates Jal Jeevan Mission with Central Government Support

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a significant discussion with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil in New Delhi, primarily focusing on the expedited implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the Union Territory. The meeting addressed critical issues, including the swift release of pending central funds to clear work-done claims and restart stalled water supply schemes. Abdullah was accompanied by J-K Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Ahmed Rana, and senior officials.

The Chief Minister expressed the Jammu and Kashmir government's commitment to facilitating the timely execution and close monitoring of the JJM, reiterating the goal of achieving 'Har Ghar Jal'—ensuring that every rural household has access to tap water with continued central government support. Union Minister Paatil acknowledged the discussions in a social media post, highlighting the collaborative efforts to overcome challenges in the implementation process.

Earlier, a detailed district-wise review was conducted, revealing that as of December 8, 81.22% of rural households in Jammu and Kashmir had tap water connections. With the Union government extending the mission's deadline to December 2028, more resources and coordination are necessary, including an additional Rs 6,254 crore for the completion of all water supply schemes. This effort underscores the collaborative partnership between central and state governments under the Jal Jeevan Mission launched in August 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)