Left Menu

Paris Court Imposes Stricter Controls on Shein Over Childlike Sex Dolls

A Paris court ordered Shein to enforce age verification for adult products after controversy over childlike sex dolls. The court imposed a fine for non-compliance but denied a full website suspension, alleviating some pressure. France is intensifying scrutiny on online platforms, including Shein, for selling illicit products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:25 IST
Paris Court Imposes Stricter Controls on Shein Over Childlike Sex Dolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Paris court has mandated that Shein implement age verification measures for adult product sales on its French website. The ruling, which fines Shein 10,000 euros per infraction, follows criticism over the sale of childlike sex dolls on its platform.

While the court denied a total suspension of the site, terming it as 'disproportionate,' the decision eases some pressure on the Chinese online retail giant. In response, a Shein spokesperson said the company remains committed to improving control processes in collaboration with French authorities.

This case comes amidst a broader crackdown by French regulators on various online platforms selling illicit goods. Shein, which has faced scrutiny globally, must now align more closely with European standards, highlighting the challenges of regulating rapidly growing online marketplaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025