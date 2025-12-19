Paris Court Imposes Stricter Controls on Shein Over Childlike Sex Dolls

A Paris court has mandated that Shein implement age verification measures for adult product sales on its French website. The ruling, which fines Shein 10,000 euros per infraction, follows criticism over the sale of childlike sex dolls on its platform.

While the court denied a total suspension of the site, terming it as 'disproportionate,' the decision eases some pressure on the Chinese online retail giant. In response, a Shein spokesperson said the company remains committed to improving control processes in collaboration with French authorities.

This case comes amidst a broader crackdown by French regulators on various online platforms selling illicit goods. Shein, which has faced scrutiny globally, must now align more closely with European standards, highlighting the challenges of regulating rapidly growing online marketplaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)