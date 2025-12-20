Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Dismantle Major Drug Operation in Barmer

Rajasthan Police raided a drug manufacturing unit in Barmer, seizing over 40 kg of MD and chemicals. The factory, run by notorious trafficker Motaram Jat, was operating in Kerli Adarsh Chava village. Equipment and vehicles were confiscated. Jat remains at large, with special teams pursuing accomplices.

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police dismantled an illegal drug manufacturing operation in Barmer district, seizing more than 40 kilograms of mephedrone (MD) and various chemicals, officials reported on Friday.

According to Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh, the force acted on intelligence regarding a notorious drug trafficker named Motaram Jat. Jat allegedly orchestrated a drug production ring from a house in Kerli Adarsh Chava village.

During the raid, police discovered over 39 kg of ready-to-process MD powder on a rooftop and approximately 99.93 kg of liquid chemicals. The materials could potentially yield drugs valued at over Rs 50 crore. Authorities confiscated lab equipment and two SUVs. While Jat remains at large, special teams are tasked with apprehending his fleeing associates.

