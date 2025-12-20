Rajasthan Police Dismantle Major Drug Operation in Barmer

In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan Police dismantled an illegal drug manufacturing operation in Barmer district, seizing more than 40 kilograms of mephedrone (MD) and various chemicals, officials reported on Friday.

According to Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh, the force acted on intelligence regarding a notorious drug trafficker named Motaram Jat. Jat allegedly orchestrated a drug production ring from a house in Kerli Adarsh Chava village.

During the raid, police discovered over 39 kg of ready-to-process MD powder on a rooftop and approximately 99.93 kg of liquid chemicals. The materials could potentially yield drugs valued at over Rs 50 crore. Authorities confiscated lab equipment and two SUVs. While Jat remains at large, special teams are tasked with apprehending his fleeing associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)