Operation Hawkeye Strike: A Retaliatory Blow
The U.S. military launched significant airstrikes in Syria targeting ISIS, following an attack that killed U.S. personnel. The operation was named OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE and was supported by Syria's government. These actions reflect evolving cooperation between U.S. forces and Syria in combating terrorism.
In a decisive move, the U.S. military has launched comprehensive strikes against Islamic State positions in Syria. This operation comes as a direct retaliation for a recent attack that claimed the lives of American personnel. U.S. officials confirmed that the airstrikes targeted multiple ISIS locations, employing a formidable array of aircraft and artillery.
President Donald Trump had earlier vowed a stern response following the attack, which saw two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter lose their lives. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared the operation, labeled OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE, as a significant effort against ISIS, asserting it as a vengeance act rather than the inception of a war.
This military response has been carried out with the backing of the Syrian government, now under new leadership after a historic civil conflict. The unique coalition between U.S. forces and former adversaries marks a pivotal shift in regional dynamics as both sides aim to dismantle Islamic State presence in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)