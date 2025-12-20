US Military Retaliates: Operation Hawkeye Strike Targets ISIS in Syria

In a retaliatory move, the U.S. military conducted airstrikes against multiple Islamic State sites in Syria on Friday, following an attack on American personnel last weekend. President Donald Trump had vowed a response after the incident, which claimed the lives of two U.S. soldiers and an interpreter.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the operation, dubbed 'OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE', targeted ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons. 'This is not the start of a war but a declaration of vengeance,' he asserted, emphasizing continued action against the group.

The attacks were confirmed by anonymous officials, indicating strikes across central Syria, including where a convoy was previously targeted. Despite Syria's ongoing cooperation with the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State, tensions remain high following the shift in Syria's governmental leadership.