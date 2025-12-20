Left Menu

US Military Retaliates: Operation Hawkeye Strike Targets ISIS in Syria

The U.S. military executed airstrikes in Syria, targeting Islamic State locations in response to an attack on American personnel. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth termed the operation 'OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE'. The assailant, affiliated with both Syrian security and Islamic State, had attacked a convoy, killing three and injuring more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 04:16 IST
US Military Retaliates: Operation Hawkeye Strike Targets ISIS in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a retaliatory move, the U.S. military conducted airstrikes against multiple Islamic State sites in Syria on Friday, following an attack on American personnel last weekend. President Donald Trump had vowed a response after the incident, which claimed the lives of two U.S. soldiers and an interpreter.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the operation, dubbed 'OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE', targeted ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons. 'This is not the start of a war but a declaration of vengeance,' he asserted, emphasizing continued action against the group.

The attacks were confirmed by anonymous officials, indicating strikes across central Syria, including where a convoy was previously targeted. Despite Syria's ongoing cooperation with the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State, tensions remain high following the shift in Syria's governmental leadership.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025