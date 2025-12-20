Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Civilians Killed in School Attack

Five Palestinians, including several children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a school in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City. The school, sheltering displaced people, was hit in the attack reported by Mohamed Abu Selmia, head of Al Shifa Hospital, to Reuters.

The Palestinian civil emergency service revealed the fatalities after coordinating with the United Nations and Israeli authorities to recover the bodies. This follows the transfer of the wounded to hospitals for urgent care.

The Israel Defense Forces stated they targeted suspicious individuals near the ceasefire line, although they are investigating the casualty claims. In response, Hamas condemned the attack as a breach of the ceasefire, highlighting its escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)