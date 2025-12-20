Village Assistant Sentenced for Tax Fraud: A Cautionary Tale

The Kozhikode Vigilance Court has handed down a 14-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a village assistant convicted of significant tax fraud and document forgery. The case, highlighting issues of corruption, ended with a verdict that showcases the legal consequences of such actions.

K Siyad, formerly of the Kannur-I Village Office and currently based in Malappuram district's Tirur Village Office, was found guilty of making false entries in official records and misappropriating Rs 1,62,450 in government tax revenue. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau prosecuted the case.

Kozhikode Vigilance Court Judge K Ramakrishnan issued the conviction, which includes a hefty fine of Rs 2.80 lakh. The sentencing serves as a stern warning against fraudulent activities within government ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)