Village Assistant Sentenced for Tax Fraud: A Cautionary Tale

A Kerala village assistant, K Siyad, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for tax fraud and document forgery by the Kozhikode Vigilance Court. Siyad was found guilty of siphoning off Rs 1,62,450 in tax revenue. The conviction includes a 2.8 lakh fine, overseen by Judge K Ramakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kozhikode Vigilance Court has handed down a 14-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a village assistant convicted of significant tax fraud and document forgery. The case, highlighting issues of corruption, ended with a verdict that showcases the legal consequences of such actions.

K Siyad, formerly of the Kannur-I Village Office and currently based in Malappuram district's Tirur Village Office, was found guilty of making false entries in official records and misappropriating Rs 1,62,450 in government tax revenue. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau prosecuted the case.

Kozhikode Vigilance Court Judge K Ramakrishnan issued the conviction, which includes a hefty fine of Rs 2.80 lakh. The sentencing serves as a stern warning against fraudulent activities within government ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

