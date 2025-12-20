Left Menu

Ghana Leads Reparations Movement for Colonial and Slavery Legacy

Ghana's President Mahama hosted talks with a global delegation advocating for reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism. The delegation urged support from African leaders to champion this cause. The AU is working towards a unified vision on reparations, with challenges persisting from European leaders opposing such discussions.

Ghana is at the forefront of discussions about reparations for the transatlantic slave trade, with President John Dramani Mahama meeting a global delegation on the topic.

The group, with representatives from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, and the US, presented Mahama with proposals aligned with the African Union's agenda on reparations.

Despite the movement gaining momentum, resistance remains, particularly in Europe where some leaders are hesitant to acknowledge past wrongs formally.

