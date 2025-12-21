Mystery Disappeared Files: Epstein and Trump Photo Vanishes

The Justice Department is facing scrutiny after 16 documents related to Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously vanished from its website. Among the files was a striking photograph featuring former President Donald Trump, Epstein, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell, sparking speculation about the motives behind their removal.

These files, initially accessible last Friday, were removed by Saturday with no official explanation or public announcement, leading to widespread curiosity and concern. Some of the materials depicted paintings of nude women and detailed images from Epstein's possession, including a photograph of Trump nestled in a drawer.

The disappearance of these files highlights yet another chapter in the ongoing saga of Jeffrey Epstein's controversial legacy and influential connections, demanding answers from the Justice Department regarding the source and reason for this digital vanishing act.