Left Menu

Trump Backs Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor

President Donald Trump endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor, following Rep. Elise Stefanik's withdrawal from the race. Blakeman is seen as a strong Trump ally, and his policies include banning transgender athletes from county sports facilities and supporting immigration crackdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 21-12-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 04:27 IST
Trump Backs Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in the race for New York Governor. This announcement comes soon after Rep. Elise Stefanik decided to suspend her candidacy.

Stefanik had been expected to face off against Blakeman, but her exit follows Trump's candid endorsement of Blakeman, highlighting his ongoing loyalty to Trump's MAGA agenda. The former president cited Blakeman's unwavering support since the beginning of his political journey.

Blakeman's policies, including his controversial stances against transgender athletes and a law enforcement volunteer unit criticized as a militia, have drawn attention. Trump's endorsement is likely to prevent serious contenders in Blakeman's Republican primary bid against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025