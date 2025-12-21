Trump Backs Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in the race for New York Governor. This announcement comes soon after Rep. Elise Stefanik decided to suspend her candidacy.

Stefanik had been expected to face off against Blakeman, but her exit follows Trump's candid endorsement of Blakeman, highlighting his ongoing loyalty to Trump's MAGA agenda. The former president cited Blakeman's unwavering support since the beginning of his political journey.

Blakeman's policies, including his controversial stances against transgender athletes and a law enforcement volunteer unit criticized as a militia, have drawn attention. Trump's endorsement is likely to prevent serious contenders in Blakeman's Republican primary bid against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.