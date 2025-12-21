Left Menu

Venezuela Denounces U.S. Oil Tanker Seizure as International Piracy

The Venezuelan government condemned the U.S. for seizing an oil tanker, calling it a grave act of international piracy. Venezuela vowed to take action, including filing complaints with the United Nations Security Council and other global organizations, to ensure these actions do not go unpunished.

The Venezuelan government has strongly rebuked the United States for seizing an oil tanker, labeling it as an egregious act of international piracy.

In a formal statement, Caracas declared that such actions will not go unpunished and announced plans to take comprehensive measures.

Among the proposed actions are filing complaints with the United Nations Security Council and appealing to other multilateral organizations and governments globally.

