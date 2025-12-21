Venezuela Denounces U.S. Oil Tanker Seizure as International Piracy
The Venezuelan government condemned the U.S. for seizing an oil tanker, calling it a grave act of international piracy. Venezuela vowed to take action, including filing complaints with the United Nations Security Council and other global organizations, to ensure these actions do not go unpunished.
