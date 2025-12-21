Left Menu

Constructive Dialogue Between Russia and the U.S. in Miami

Russia and the United States engage in constructive discussions set to continue in Miami on Sunday, as confirmed by President Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. The talks are described as progressing positively and are part of ongoing diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

Constructive discussions between Russia and the United States are set to continue in Miami on Sunday. This was confirmed by Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, who spoke to reporters.

Dmitriev stated that the dialogues have been proceeding constructively and are ongoing, having started earlier and set to continue through the weekend.

The advancements in these discussions are seen as a significant move in the diplomatic engagements between Moscow and Washington.

