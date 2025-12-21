Dialogue and Unity: RSS Chief's Vision for Peace in Manipur
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat discusses the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, emphasizing that peace will prevail through dialogue and unity. Although disturbances are receding, bridging differences among groups will take time. Bhagwat stresses the RSS's neutrality with BJP leadership while highlighting efforts for community peace in Manipur.
In a call for unity amid ongoing unrest, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat remarked on Sunday that resolving conflicts in Manipur will take time, but peace remains achievable. Speaking during a program marking the Sangh's centenary, Bhagwat underscored the importance of dialogue to bridge divides in the strife-torn state.
Having recently visited Manipur and met with tribal, social, and youth leaders, Bhagwat observed that the law and order situation is gradually improving, aiming for resolution within a year. However, he emphasized the more profound challenge: fostering mutual understanding among conflicting parties, which he believes is possible given the existing spirit of dialogue.
While dismissing speculations about RSS's distance from BJP leadership, Bhagwat reiterated the organization's independence, highlighting its transparent relationships across political lines. He reaffirmed the RSS's commitment to peace initiatives, drawing parallels with successful efforts in other northeastern regions like Arunachal and Nagaland.
