Ceasefire in Tatters: Unrelenting Conflict Escalates in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes battered Gaza on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of at least 24 Palestinians, including infants, amid growing tension over a fragile ceasefire. Health officials reported that the strikes targeted individuals perceived as threats by Israeli forces in retaliation for attacks on soldiers.

Despite the ceasefire agreement meant to end a prolonged standoff between Israel and Hamas, violence has persisted, raising questions about the commitment of both parties to the peace efforts. Criticism has mounted from international mediators condemning the recent surge in deadly attacks from Israel, which attributes them to responses against Hamas provocations.

The ongoing strikes have cast doubt on the ceasefire deal, leaving Gaza residents disillusioned about the possibility of lasting peace. While some components of the ceasefire, like hostage exchanges, have progressed, other critical measures remain stalled, prolonging the humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)