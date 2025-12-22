Police Step Up Summer Road Safety Efforts as Government Urges Safer Driving

The Government is urging all New Zealanders to drive safely this summer, with Police increasing their presence on roads nationwide to help prevent serious injuries and fatalities, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

As thousands of people travel for holidays, family visits, and summer road trips, Mr Bishop stressed that road safety is a shared responsibility and that small decisions behind the wheel can have life-or-death consequences.

“Whether you’re heading to see loved ones, travelling with friends, or exploring our country, please make safe choices,” Mr Bishop said. “Road safety is something we all have a role in.”

Police will be highly visible throughout the holiday period and will operate anywhere and at any time to deter dangerous driving behaviour. Enforcement will focus on key risk factors such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and failure to wear seatbelts — all of which continue to contribute significantly to serious crashes.

Alcohol and drug impairment remains one of the leading causes of deaths on New Zealand roads, with around 30 percent of road fatalities involving an impairing substance. Mr Bishop said recent developments in roadside drug testing mark a significant step forward in tackling this issue.

“Last week, I observed one of the first roadside drug tests being administered,” he said. “I am looking forward to these tests being rolled out nationwide, which will strengthen enforcement and improve road safety outcomes.”

Drivers are also being encouraged to plan ahead by checking weather conditions, allowing extra travel time, and taking regular breaks to avoid fatigue. Mr Bishop reiterated that anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs should not get behind the wheel.

While personal responsibility remains critical, the Government says it is also investing heavily in infrastructure to support safer and more efficient travel during peak holiday periods. Several major transport projects are now underway as part of the Roads of National Significance programme.

Construction has begun on the Ōtaki to North of Levin motorway, Takitimu North Link Stage 1, SH29 Tauriko West, and the Hawke’s Bay Expressway. Once completed, these projects are expected to reduce congestion, improve travel times, and enhance safety for road users across key regions.

“These upgrades will help ease traffic pressures so New Zealanders can get to their destinations more safely and spend more time enjoying their holidays,” Mr Bishop said.

The Government is urging all drivers to remain patient, alert, and considerate on the roads this summer, reminding motorists that arriving safely is more important than arriving quickly.