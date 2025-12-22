Left Menu

Justice Assured in Kerala's Disturbing Mob Lynching Case

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured justice for Ramnarayan's family, a victim of an alleged mob lynching in Palakkad, Kerala. He condemned the incident as tarnishing Kerala's reputation and promised strict action. An investigation and compensation review are underway, with collective vigilance urged to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:44 IST
Justice Assured in Kerala's Disturbing Mob Lynching Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute statement on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised justice to the family of Ramnarayan, who tragically lost his life in an alleged mob lynching in Walayar, Palakkad district.

Vijayan expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting how such acts severely impact the progressive image of Kerala. He assured that stringent measures would be taken against those involved in the crime.

A special investigation team has been deployed to probe the case thoroughly, with a commitment to ensuring legal processes are followed and adequate compensation provided to the victim's family. The Chief Minister called for heightened vigilance to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025