Justice Assured in Kerala's Disturbing Mob Lynching Case
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured justice for Ramnarayan's family, a victim of an alleged mob lynching in Palakkad, Kerala. He condemned the incident as tarnishing Kerala's reputation and promised strict action. An investigation and compensation review are underway, with collective vigilance urged to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
In a resolute statement on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised justice to the family of Ramnarayan, who tragically lost his life in an alleged mob lynching in Walayar, Palakkad district.
Vijayan expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting how such acts severely impact the progressive image of Kerala. He assured that stringent measures would be taken against those involved in the crime.
A special investigation team has been deployed to probe the case thoroughly, with a commitment to ensuring legal processes are followed and adequate compensation provided to the victim's family. The Chief Minister called for heightened vigilance to prevent such tragedies in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
