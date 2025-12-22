A Russian general met a tragic end in southern Moscow when a car bomb exploded under his vehicle on Monday morning, according to Russian investigators.

The explosive device detonated as Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, who led the army's operational training directorate, left his parking spot. The incident occurred at 06:55 Moscow time, resulting in fatal injuries to Sarvarov.

Speculation has arisen that Ukrainian special services may have orchestrated the attack. A video released by investigators reveals the aftermath of the blast, displaying the wrecked Kia Sorento with bloodstains visible on the driver's seat. Ukraine has yet to provide a statement regarding these allegations.

