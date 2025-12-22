High-Profile Assassination Shakes Moscow
A Russian general was killed by a car bomb in southern Moscow, raising suspicions of Ukrainian involvement. Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov died after the explosive detonated under his vehicle. Russian investigators are examining potential links to Ukrainian special services, but Ukraine has not yet commented on the incident.
A Russian general met a tragic end in southern Moscow when a car bomb exploded under his vehicle on Monday morning, according to Russian investigators.
The explosive device detonated as Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, who led the army's operational training directorate, left his parking spot. The incident occurred at 06:55 Moscow time, resulting in fatal injuries to Sarvarov.
Speculation has arisen that Ukrainian special services may have orchestrated the attack. A video released by investigators reveals the aftermath of the blast, displaying the wrecked Kia Sorento with bloodstains visible on the driver's seat. Ukraine has yet to provide a statement regarding these allegations.
