Justice in Jeopardy: Romania's Legal System Under Fire

Romania's judiciary is in the spotlight as President Nicușor Dan vowed to investigate allegations of systemic abuses. Speaking after consultations with judges and prosecutors, Dan expressed concerns over the integrity of the justice system, believed to be compromised by undue influence from the Supreme Judicial Council.

Amidst an atmosphere of fear reported by hundreds of magistrates, accusations surface against chief court judges acting for select interests rather than the public good. These sentiments were further exacerbated by a recent documentary revealing controversial legal practices among top judges.

Calls for reforms intensified as thousands protested in Romania's capital, Bucharest, demanding accountability and transparency. Romania, plagued by corruption, faces intensified scrutiny post its EU monitoring exit. With mounting pressure, Dan faces both domestic and international calls for decisive anti-graft measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)