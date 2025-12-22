Left Menu

Justice in Jeopardy: Romania's Legal System Under Fire

Romania's President Nicușor Dan pledges to investigate claims of systemic judicial abuses. Hundreds of magistrates allege undue influence by the Supreme Judicial Council, sparking public protests and calls for Dan's impeachment. Accusations follow a damning independent documentary, highlighting ongoing anti-corruption challenges in Romania.

Updated: 22-12-2025 16:35 IST
Romania's judiciary is in the spotlight as President Nicușor Dan vowed to investigate allegations of systemic abuses. Speaking after consultations with judges and prosecutors, Dan expressed concerns over the integrity of the justice system, believed to be compromised by undue influence from the Supreme Judicial Council.

Amidst an atmosphere of fear reported by hundreds of magistrates, accusations surface against chief court judges acting for select interests rather than the public good. These sentiments were further exacerbated by a recent documentary revealing controversial legal practices among top judges.

Calls for reforms intensified as thousands protested in Romania's capital, Bucharest, demanding accountability and transparency. Romania, plagued by corruption, faces intensified scrutiny post its EU monitoring exit. With mounting pressure, Dan faces both domestic and international calls for decisive anti-graft measures.

