China's Peace Mediation Efforts in Southeast Asia

China, through its foreign ministry, has been actively mediating peace between Cambodia and Thailand. Special envoy Deng Xijun was recently in Phnom Penh to assist in de-escalating border tensions. The foreign ministry promises more information on these efforts to follow soon.

China is taking an active role in fostering peace between Cambodia and Thailand, according to the nation's foreign ministry. The diplomatic efforts include sending a special envoy to the region.

During a regular briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed that more details on China's initiatives would be released in due course. The foreign ministry emphasized its commitment to promoting reconciliation and dialogue between the two countries.

Special envoy Deng Xijun visited Phnom Penh last week to address the border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand, aiming to de-escalate tensions.

